Herald endorsements unfair to candidates, readers

The attending statements of candidate endorsements by the Herald Editorial Board’s recommendation are unfair.

The Herald foists its opinion on all who read these letters. Is that fair? Other candidates not having Herald backing are not campaigning on a level field. In short, the Herald abuses its power to influence the vote. Other campaign candidates do not have that media backing them. Since The Herald is a pay-to-play by subscription, one might say those who pay are not paying for that manipulation. Ethics are not relative.

Samuel Bess

Stanwood

Editor’s note: The editorial board’s endorsements are offered as additional information to voters; voters are free to consider or dismiss the opinions shared. Subscribers pay for news, information and opinion. Assuming that readers are “manipulated” by endorsements insults the intelligence and ability of our readers to make their own choices.