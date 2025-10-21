Fire District No. 4: Flath for commissioner

This November’s election for Commissioner Position 1 of Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 is critical. The commissioner’s position is the people’s representative, and I believe Richard Flath to be the most competent person to be our representative.

My experience with Richard came when I served with him as a commissioner on District board. I found Richard to be deliberately thoughtful in repenting the entire district.

Please vote for Richard Flath.

Mark Hintz

Fire Commissioner, 2004-19

Snohomish