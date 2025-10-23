Everett Mayor: Franklin lives values of our city

Everett deserves a leader who brings people together, listens to all voices, and delivers real results. That’s why I’m proud to support Mayor Cassie Franklin for re-election as mayor.

Throughout challenging years, Mayor Franklin has guided Everett with balance, compassion and strategy. She has managed tight budgets responsibly while protecting essential services and investing in our city’s future. Her leadership has expanded housing options, strengthened public safety, and supported small businesses; all while maintaining transparency and collaboration.

Cassie understands who we are as a community. Everett is diverse, resilient and full of hard-working families who want opportunity and fairness. She’s made city government more inclusive, ensuring residents from every background and neighborhood feel heard and represented.

As Everett residents, we believe in equity, accountability, and progress that reaches everyone.

Mayor Franklin lives those values, advancing affordable housing, youth programs and mental health resources that strengthen families and neighborhoods.

Everett is at a pivotal moment. We need a mayor who not only understands the complexities of city government but has a proven record of leading through them. Cassie Franklin is that leader.

She has earned another term because she puts people first, faces challenges with courage, and leads with vision. I’m proud to stand with her, and I encourage Everett residents to join me in re-electing Mayor Cassie Franklin.

Julio Cortes

Everett