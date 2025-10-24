Everett School Board: Retain three current members

During my 12 years as an Everett School Board director, I came to understand the critical role that teamwork and mutual respect play in creating an effective school board focused on student success. Our Everett Public Schools are thriving under the current board leadership and we must ensure this leadership remains in place.

Three of the five current board members are up for re-election on the Nov. 4 ballot: Jen Hirman, Roman Rewolinski and Anna Marie Jackson Laurence. These individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to our students, educators and families; and most importantly, they know how to work together as a successful team.

Unfortunately, recent smear tactics have been aimed at our incumbent school board directors. Campaigns against each of these directors were initiated by the parents of a former student based on a grievance relating to their child’s participation in a high school robotics program. The campaigns have spent over $162,000 attempting to discredit the current directors by sending numerous mailers with baseless assertions, misinformation and personal attacks. As voters we have a responsibility to look beyond these distractions and focus on the qualifications, experience and dedication of the current directors and their proven ability to work together for the good of our students and schools.

Let’s keep an excellent school board team in place and our schools moving forward. Please join me in voting to re-elect outstanding school board directors Jen Hirman, Roman Rewolinski, and Anna Marie Jackson Laurence.

Carol Andrews

Mill Creek