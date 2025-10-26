Monroe mayor

Cudaback right person to lead

Our family has known Patsy Cudaback for close to 25 years. I have witnessed her as a family member, lovingly raising kids in our community, alongside ours. I have witnessed her as a business woman, effectively and efficiently leading a community-based nonprofit while truly making a difference in the lives of our neighbors. And I have witnessed her as a council member building bridges and coalitions, serving as a leader who actively listened, problem-solved and created fiscally sound solutions that balanced safety with the needs of all in our community.

Throughout the years, I have witnessed Patsy consistently reach out and interact with people using a thoughtful and active listening approach regardless of political party or partisan opinion. These are especially critical traits to bring to our city at this time of us-them politics if we are to move toward bridge building and community in the truest sense of the word.

It has been an honor to give witness to Patsy’s love for and work in our community through the years and I am confident that Patsy Cudaback is the right person to lead our city, bringing the skills, experience and heart that Monroe needs NOW.

The Rev. Marci Scott-Weis

Monroe