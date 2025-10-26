Snohomish mayor

City blossoming with Redmon

I am writing to give strong support to our current Snohomish Mayor, Linda Redmon. I am a lifelong resident of our wonderful city, and have followed local politics closely. Our city is blossoming, due in large part to Mayor Redmon’s leadership.

Our city government, with the commonsense approach of Mayor Redmon, has run a balanced budget that meets current needs and, at the same time, plans for a successful future.

Many localities are running in the red, but we are exceedingly well managed by this mayor, council, and staff. Balanced budgets, traffic and pedestrian safety, cost effective utilities, and support for local business have been priorities.

Redmon has done an exemplary job of paying for current priorities and planning for the future. Especially with community input to expand parking on First Street, consolidate our city services with a new campus, and expand potential for more affordable housing and new parks.

After careful professional analysis, our long-hoped-for plans for a future Civic Campus are nearer than ever. We know that keeping our existing old properties requires millions of dollars of necessary upgrades. Those dollars will be well spent in a new, efficient complex that can serve us for many decades. With a new civic campus, we free up land for a new park at the river, possible locations for affordable housing, and new uses for our historic City Hall.

Mayor Redmon will continue to save taxpayer dollars as she continues her leadership. She deserves our vote.

Melody Clemans

Snohomish