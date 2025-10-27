Immigration isn’t the problem many believe

Immigration

Not the problem many believe

The immigration problem is an exaggeration and really nothing to get concerned about. For one thing, regardless of Donald Trump’s vilifying of all immigrants, the great majority come to make a decent living for themselves and their family.

Also, the population of the U.S. has grown by about 100 million since World War II, not due to immigration but by births, so a few thousand immigrants a year is hardly noticeable in this huge country. It’s the same in Europe. The population of the United Kingdom grew from 44 million to 65 million since World War ( again, not by immigration ) and one can hardly notice it. There are still huge expanses of wilderness on that small island. So again, the country can easily take in working immigrants. The main problem of immigration is assimilation; melding of different cultures, etc.; not one of economics.

Len St.Clare

Mukilteo