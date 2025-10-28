The Halloweeniest plants around

Go Edgar Alan Poe-style with some dark foliage as these Raven ZZ Plants are super easy to grow and thrive in all light conditions. Neon green new leaves contrast nicely with blackish older foliage as well. (Sunnyside Nursery)

Nothing speaks Halloween more than watching your Venus Flytrap snap shut on a hapless little fly, and then the slow devouring of proteins begins. (Provided photo)

Purple Passion Plant is all about dark and creepy foliage. Lots of iridescent, almost radioactive looking, purple cast foliage. Add in brilliant orange flowers that look like little pumpkins and this beauty exudes Halloween. (Provided photo)

This magical month of October is coming to a close, accompanied everywhere by the colors of autumn. I thought it might be fun to talk Halloween this week, and more specifically botanical treasures that make me think of this fun and festive holiday.

There are some obvious options out there of course, like the proverbial pumpkin in all its different shapes, colors and sizes, both heirloom and modern. Orange is admittedly my color, and perhaps I have way too many orange pansies planted all over for fall and winter flower power… But in all honesty, can there ever really be enough orange? I skipped the black pansies this year, but yes, there are some sweet Goth pansy options out there as well. My pots and window boxes are ready for Halloween visitors and they will continue to look great all winter long, providing pops of orange flowers to brighten those grey winter days. That is as long as Mr. Rabbit quits making sorbet from them, but that is a story for another day.

Besides pansies and pumpkins there are some other fun plants that exude Halloween vibes (either in look or in name) that you might find interesting. Maybe a Rhododendron variety called ‘Black Widow’? Perhaps it is one of the beautifully reticulated flavors in the Japanese Maple ‘Ghost’ series? What about one particularly strange seasonal fungus, the Bleeding Tooth Fungus? I challenge you to look up a picture of this one. I mean fungi are fascinating for sure, but this creepy one has to take the cake. Some of the outdoor plants listed below might be tough to find this time of year, but are certainly worth a try.

Doll’s Eyes (Actaea pachypoda): I am sorry but there is something super creepy when you look at older dolls – it’s the eyes to me that do it! This Eastern US perennial sports stalks of white berries with little spots on them, adorned on bright red stems. A cluster of them looks like a bunch of doll eyes staring off into multiple directions. Super creepy indeed!

Devil’s Walking Stick (Aralia spinosa): Another Eastern US native, these mature into large shrubs or small trees over time, sporting large tropical-looking foliage and creamy white flowers in late summer. Purple berries add interest in autumn, but this deciduous beauty is all about the spines – they are literally everywhere; stems, trunks and even the midribs of foliage. Be careful when planting!

The Ghost Tree (Davidia involucrata): Some call these “Dove” trees, but this time of year “Ghost” tree rings much more true. They get large, white bract flowers (think like a Poinsettia) on their limbs each May, resembling large white ghosts floating amongst the tree when in bloom. This time of year they are going dormant, but you can still tell that trick or treater “Check out the Ghost Tree in the front yard”. How cool is that!

Skeleton Flower (Diphylleia grayii): These uncommon woodland perennials have the most interesting flowers. They technically bloom white in mid-summer, but when wet they are totally translucent like glass. Striking blue berries are produced in fall as well on this sturdy but unusual groundcover for shade.

Wolfsbane (Aconitum sp.): These wonderful perennials can be grown easily and thrive in our region with a mostly sunny spot and adequate drainage. Selected flavors can vary in height, but the bright purple/blue flowers are plentiful and repeat with deadheading in summer. If the werewolf is your thing, you will need to have some planted near your haunted castle for sure.

There are plenty of other spook-tacular specimens for outdoors, but as we migrate to more indoor horticultural activities, some houseplants for Halloween may be just what Dr. Jekyll ordered. Mr. Hyde has told me that there are many unique tropical species and some (like the Corpse Flower, for example) even smell like death beyond any description. We have one at the nursery aptly named ‘Wednesday’, but I will personally pass on having things like this in my house. To me they are more fun to admire at the local nursery, conservatory or botanical greenhouse on occasion.

The countless spiny cacti and succulents for indoors are equally appealing, although appreciating them from a distance may be prudent. Fun and easy to grow varieties of Spider Plants (Chlorophytum sp.) and Snake Plants (Sansevieria sp.) offer even more festive options. I would also mention carnivorous plants here, and many can honestly be grown indoors or outdoors in our area. If you are looking for blood, Pitcher Plants (Sarracenia sp.), Venus Flytraps (Dionaea sp.), Cobra Lilies (Darlingtonia sp.) and many others can be found. Nothing speaks Halloween more than watching your plant snap shut on a hapless little fly, and then the slow devouring of proteins begins. How delicious indeed. Here are some more fun houseplants to seek out at your local garden center or houseplant shop…

Madagascar Palm (Pachypodium lamerei): A spiny palm option from head to toe! Great for intense light near windows – most tempting for the cactus collector or connoisseur.

Medusa’s Head (Euphorbia flanaganii): These bleed white sap and resemble funky looking snakes rising out of the pot. Best in direct or indirect light, definitely not for any deep dark corners. And yes, you can look at this ‘Medusa’ without turning to stone, I promise.

Raven ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia): Go Edgar Alan Poe-style with some dark foliage as these are super easy to grow and thrive in all light conditions. Neon green new leaves contrast nicely with blackish older foliage as well.

White Ghost (Euphorbia lactaea): This collector variety is solid white with hot pink tips. Of course they can bite with some spines, but very cool for sunny windows and they do not need much water.

Black Bat Flower (Tacca chantrieri): An unbelievably cool tropical flower that resembles an otherworldly bat face, minus the fangs luckily. Great for bright light near a warm and sunny window.

Skeleton Nerve Plant (Fittonia albivenis): Think creepy, veiny, bloody foliage! Great for low light and beginners, these are some of the best terrarium specimens out there. The foliage literally looks like nerves/veins are running through it.

Absolute Zero Earthstar Bromeliad (Cryptanthus sp.): Okay seriously now, this one was discovered in a crypt! Easy to grow and thrives on some neglect but keep it out of direct light for sure. So yes, your catacombs work nicely. Foliage is black with ghostly white striping with sharp edges – be careful!

Purple Passion Plant (Gynura aurantiaca): This one is all about dark and creepy foliage. Lots of iridescent, almost radioactive looking, purple cast foliage. Add in brilliant orange flowers that look like little pumpkins and this beauty exudes Halloween.

Carrion Flower (Stapelia hirsute): Think “Stranger Things” here. Smelling like death, this one looks like it is from an exoplanet two solar systems away. If you do like “Stranger Things”, our houseplant queens call this one the “Demogorgon”.

Now that we are all excited about smelly, spiny and otherwise downright freaky botanical treasures, bring on the trick or treaters! A visit to your local garden center and/or houseplant shop may just help you find these festive plants. I encourage you to show off your Halloween style with some of the ghostly and ghoulish selections mentioned above, both outdoors and indoors. Someone named Ichabod Crane just rode by on his horse with a flaming pumpkin in hand and told me anything less would be uncivilized…

Trevor Cameron is a Certified Professional Horticulturist (CPH) and serves as General Manager for Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville, WA. He can be reached at sunnysidenursery@msn.com.