Stanwood volleyball completes perfect league season

Prep roundup for Monday, Nov. 3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 3A North

Stanwood 3, Monroe 2

MONROE — Stanwood lost its first two sets before completing a perfect 10-0 season in league play (14-1 overall) with a five-set (20-25, 24-26, 25-9, 25-23, 15-12) win over second-place Monroe (12-4, 7-3). Both teams will host 3A District 1 Tournament games on Nov. 11. Whitney Longspaugh (25 kills, 10 digs), Harper Neyens (19 kills, seven digs) and Addison Bowie (46 assists, three aces) led the way for the Spartans, who enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. For the Bearcats, Shannara Peebles tallied 24 kills and 10 digs, while Niah Atalig added 24 assists and 11 digs.

Snohomish 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — Snohomish swept the Chargers by set scores of 24-10, 25-14 and 25-16. Katrina Gutenkauf registered eight assists and seven digs as MG’s season ended at 3-14 overall and 1-9 in league play. Snohomish (10-7, 6-4) will host Lynnwood on Thursday in a district play-in match.

Wesco 3A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — Indira Carey-Boxley posted 21 kills and 11 digs for Edmonds-Woodway (12-4, 9-3), which will host a 3A District 1 Tournament match on Nov. 11. Shorecrest (5-11, 4-8) will face Meadowdale in a play-in game on Thursday.

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Meadowdale 3, Shorewood 1

Lynnwood 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

Non-league

Arlington 3, Everett 2

ARLINGTON — Emme Shaffer (33 kills, four aces, eight digs), Phoebe Potong (23 digs, three aces), and Audrey Marsh (27 assists, two aces, 11 digs) led the Eagles to a win by set scores of 25-13, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25 and 15-13. Everett was led by Ava Gonzales (33 kills, one ace, 18 digs), Ava Urbanozo (59 assists, three aces, 16 digs) and Lauren Desimone (12 kills, 12 digs, one ace).

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Coupeville 3, Sultan 0

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 3 Sehome 3, No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 1

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 5 Squalicum 3, No. 8 Lakewood 0

GIRLS SOCCER

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Bellingham 1, No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 0