Marysville School Board race: Incumbents take an early lead

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EVERETT — Incumbents in two of the three contested seats on the Marysville School Board led by comfortable margins, while the remaining race had a smaller margin after Thursday’s results.

The election comes as the Marysville School District faces budget concerns after it projected an $18 million budget deficit in 2023. In August, the board approved a budget with a general fund balance that starts the school year at $4 million and ends at almost $6 million.

Marysville school board members can choose to receive a $50 daily rate for scheduled meetings and other events.

The county will continue releasing results throughout the week and will certify results Nov. 25.

District 1

Incumbent Malory Simpson led with 64.6% of the vote, results on Thursday indicated. Challenger Ray Sheldon, Jr. trailed with 34.7% of the vote.

Simpson was appointed to the board in June after the previous member resigned. She is the director of the Tulalip Children’s Advocacy Center and Legacy of Healing. Simpson’s priorities include increasing the number of paraeducators in schools, working to prevent bullying and addressing the lack of educator support, she said in a statement.

Sheldon owns a recycling and garbage transfer station on the Tulalip reservation and is a Snohomish County Planning Commissioner. His priorities include the district budget, earning parents’ trust and involving the community more in the decision-making process.

As of Thursday, Simpson raised $1,288 in campaign contributions, according to state filings. Sheldon opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

District 3

Incumbent Mark Tomas led with 55.6% of the vote in the race for the two-year unexpired term for the District 3 seat. Real estate broker Barbara Alfond trailed with 43.9% of the vote.

Tomas, a retired attorney, software engineer and business manager, was appointed to the school board in November 2024. His priorities include improving student retention, establishing financial stability, improving student performance and finding data-driven solutions.

Alfond is a managing real estate broker. Her priorities include increasing collaboration, finding new approaches while enhancing current practices and focusing district resources, she said in a statement.

Tomas opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000. As of Thursday, Alfond has not logged any campaign contributions.

District 4

Incumbent Craig Hereth led with 59.9% of the vote. Real estate broker Ricky Mccaig trailed with 39.7% of the vote.

Hereth was appointed to the board in August 2024 after a previous member resigned. He is a retired Marysville teacher and a former teachers’ union representative. Hereth priorities include rebuilding trust with the community, fiscal responsibility, getting parents involved and school safety.

Mccaig is a real estate broker and a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer. His priorities include fiscal responsibility, restoring trust and improving the quality of education, Mccaig said in a statement.

Hereth and Mccaig opted for mini reporting with the Public Disclosure Commission, which does not require campaigns to file contributions if they raise and spend less than $7,000.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan