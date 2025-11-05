Keep up pressure on Trump, GOP regarding SNAP, ACA

In this brief letter I hope that more people will pay attention to Trumpian acts about which many already know. Donald Trump and his appointees and spokespersons continue to lie and/or deceive, as he, by his acts wittingly, and by his ill-informed “gullibles” lazily by their not knowing, or even their not trying to know, relevant truths, collaborate towards authoritarianism.

So down with the art of the steal! It shouldn’t surprise anyone that I am for the Democrats putting pressure on the GOPers to come to their senses regarding SNAP, continuing ACA benefits, really assisting Ukraine and not violating citizens’ constitutional rights. I also agree with a recent letter writer who said we need to make America proud again.

Tom Gish Sr.

Marysville