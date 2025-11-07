Issue of Epstein files hasn’t gone away for Trump

I really don’t care about your politics but I’m really concerned that so many on the right believe that anything that anyone says that’s critical of Donald Trump is just politics as usual. OK, some is, but with a subject like Trump there’s an awful lot that isn’t.

If it was just politics as usual, for instance, why would Trump and his cohorts try to evade, procrastinate and deny access to information from the Epstein files for instance. Are we going to allow Trump to keep avoiding a thorough investigation into his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker Epstein? He’s dead but his victims aren’t and from what we already know there’s potentially plenty of explosive evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump keeps the news wires busy with headlines to distract us from other subjects. Venezuela, Portland, crime in left-leaning cities, hoping to deflect progress on his case and help us forget what kind of a human being he is. And it may very well be that it isn’t just Trump that’s trying to suppress further progress on bringing this potentially blockbuster story to the light of day.

Whatever the full story is, it has to come out to restore any semblance of respect for what’s right and wrong. Is there any justice left in this country? Do we allow the wealthy and connected to get away with wrongdoing just because they are wealthy and connected? If we do, we lose any semblance of a democracy left in America.

Don Curtis

Stanwood