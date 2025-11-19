In defense of Trump, allegations need fact-check

In response to a recent letter blaming Donald Trump for high gas prices, the continuing war in Ukraine, the Gaza cease-fire failure and our declining relationship with Venezuela. Here are a few facts:

Nationwide, gas prices are below $4; areas where they are high can blame high local taxes, not Trump policy, which has driven oil prices to the $60 per barrel level. The author then goes on to blame Trump for Vladimir Putin’s’ continuation of war in Ukraine, when Trump has made increasingly elevated efforts to halt the killing; further constraints on Russia and its oil clients will take a while, but should ultimately succeed while the previous administration did nothing in this area.

As for the failure of the ceasefire in Gaza, the hostages were released, and he has credited teamwork with Arab states and Israeli leadership with that. After criticizing Trump for acting to reduce murder rates, he then goes on to blame Trump for “alienating” Venezuela, a failed socialist state resorting to smuggling and narco-terrorism. As to Argentina, they are an additional beef supplier to keep the price of meat from skyrocketing due to issues in the domestic beef supply. The East Wing demolition? The White House’ lack of a ballroom is a diplomatic embarrassment that he is correcting. Did I mention the border is closed, the stock market is up 13 percent, inflation is down to 3 percent and GDP is up 4.8 percent? Yes, GDP is increasing faster than inflation, a very healthy economic sign.

Scott Lee

Snohomish