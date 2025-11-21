Protect access and conservation of our public lands

I am one of millions of Americans who love our nation’s public lands. These are places where we go to breathe fresh air, to enjoy time with our families and communities and to learn about our history, culture and the natural world.

For far too long, extractive industries like oil and gas, mining and logging were prioritized for most of the 245 million acres of public lands overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Then last year, the BLM finalized its “Public Lands Rule” to make clear that conservation — including access to nature, protecting cultural areas, and safeguarding wildlife habitat — is an essential use too. Now the Trump administration is seeking to repeal the rule, and eliminate conservation as a use of these lands altogether.

More industrial development will mean less places for the people to use and enjoy. We must act now to ensure our public lands are accessible for future generations. Thank you!

Brandie Deal

Bothell