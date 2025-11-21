Won’t somone explain tariffs to Trump?

To borrow from the caption for The Herald Editorial Board’s Nov. 15 editorial (“Public opinion on Trump’s tariffs may matter most), I wouldn’t mind chiming in on the subject myself. Here’s what I can’t grasp: Simply, why is it that the President of the United States of America hasn’t been made to understand how tariffs work? I even heard him say, just a couple days ago, that he’s the only person (in the whole world, apparently) who does. I disagree, but that’s not very helpful.

Please, somebody, before we all end up in a padded cell from having to listen to this stupid stuff month after month, is there not one single patriotic, import-export professional around who’d be willing to take one for the team? Agree to be locked up in a room with Trump and not let out till you’ve managed to pound Tariffs 101 into his thick head? C’mon, you’d be a national hero!

Also, I find it hard to believe WCIT President Lori Otto Punke said, among other surprising tariff-related comments: “I do feel like Congress is going to start demanding they play the proper role they have.” You do? Really? Hope you’re right but I haven’t seen much, if any, evidence yet. (They should’ve pounced the first time it came up.)

Candace Plog

Edmonds