Thoughts appreciated on how to fix education

Finally, someone from the school system is making sense for grading students by using logic and simple participation (“Forum: Grading students needs shift from testing to achievement,” The Herald, Nov. 15).

I am a successful businessperson (globally) and participation has been essential to any achievement I have manifested.

It was just refreshing to read this solid information from inside a classroom and inside the failing school system of America.

Just wanted the author, Ron Friesen, to know. It gave me hope for America’s children and their education. And made me happy good solid teachers still exist.

Thanks for printing his piece.

Kathleen Spike

Monroe