Brooks: We’ve given politics over to chasing conspiracies

By David Brooks / The New York Times

Never before have I been so uncertain about the future. Think of all the giant issues that confront us: artificial intelligence, potential financial bubbles, the decline of democracy, the rise of global authoritarianism, the collapse of reading scores and general literacy, China’s sudden scientific and technological dominance, Russian advances in Ukraine. … I could go on and on. So what has America’s political class decided to obsess about over the last several months?

Jeffrey Epstein.

This is a guy who has been dead for six years and who last was in touch with Donald Trump 21 years ago, Trump has said.

Why is Epstein the top issue in American life right now? Well, in an age in which more and more people get their news from short videos, if you’re in politics, the media or online, it pays to focus on topics that are salacious, are easy to understand and allow you to offer self-confident opinions with no actual knowledge.

But the most important reason the Epstein story tops our national agenda is that the QAnon mentality has taken over America. The QAnon mentality is based on the assumption that the American elite is totally evil and that American institutions are totally corrupt. If there is a pizzeria on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C., it must be because Hillary Clinton is running a child abuse sex ring in the basement (where there is no basement).

The Epstein case is precious to the QAnon types because here, in fact, was a part of the American elite that really was running a sex abuse ring. So, of course, they leap to the conclusion that Epstein was a typical member of the American establishment, not an outlier. It’s grooming and sex trafficking all the way down. (A previous generation of John Birch Society conspiracists were not content to claim Alger Hiss was a communist spy, which he was. They also had to insist that President Dwight Eisenhower was a paid Soviet agent.)

Another feature of the QAnon mentality is the conviction that if investigators fail to find evidence to support their febrile imagining, then that is proof that they, too, are part of the cover-up. If the FBI and Justice Department conclude that there was no Epstein client list and there is no evidence that Epstein blackmailed people (as they did conclude), then let’s throw out the rule of law and throw investigations’ raw information onto the internet and let a social media mob sort things out. What could go wrong?

To Candace Owens, Epstein was not just a rancid man; he was a scheming Jew working on behalf of Israel to control assets via blackmail.

Conspiracy thinking is always present at the fringes of society. It goes mainstream only when politicians and other leaders make it so. That’s what Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others have been doing. Who stole the 2020 election? A vast conspiracy! Who runs America? The deep state! We don’t actually have to practice the art of democracy; if we can just reveal the hidden conspiracy, our enemies will be destroyed.

I can kind of understand why Machiavellian Republicans would spew conspiracy theories. Those theories stoke cynicism, which serves Republican ends: The government can never be trusted; politicians are all liars. Cynicism causes people to check out of politics. Or, to be more precise, it causes them to care only about politics when they can destroy something. As The Economist noted in an editorial in 2019, “Cynical politicians denigrate institutions, then vandalize them.” It’s a straight line from Candace Owens to Russell Vought.

What I don’t understand is why some Democrats are hopping on this bandwagon. They may believe that the Epstein file release will somehow hurt Trump. But they are undermining public trust and sowing public cynicism in ways that make the entire progressive project impossible. They are contributing to a public atmosphere in which right-wing populism naturally thrives.

I have been especially startled to see Ro Khanna, a House Democrat and one of the most impressive politicians in America, use the phrase “the Epstein class” in his public statements. In an interview with my colleague David Leonhardt this week, Khanna explained that he had gotten the phrase from voters who asked him if he was on the side of “forgotten Americans” or “the Epstein class.”

Khanna tried to describe the mentality of the people he encountered: “I realized how much the abuse by rich and powerful men of young girls and the sense of a rape island that Epstein had set up for people embodied the corruption of government. And then many of them saw Donald Trump as fighting this corrupt government.”

I know a thing or two about the American elite, ahem, and if you’ve read my work, you may be sick of my assaults on the educated elites for being insular, self-indulgent and smug. But the phrase “the Epstein class” is inaccurate, unfair and irresponsible. Say what you will about our financial, educational, nonprofit and political elites, but they are not mass rapists.

That said, I completely understand the challenges Democratic leaders like Khanna are now facing. First, how can you get working-class voters to even listen to your policy ideas unless you first recognize the anger they feel by expressing that same anger? Second, if Trump’s core story is that “the elites betrayed you,” what core story can Democrats tell to register what has happened over the past few decades?

These are genuine challenges. If I were a Democratic politician, I might try telling the truth, which in my version would go something like this: The elites didn’t betray you, but they did ignore you. They didn’t mean to harm you. But they didn’t see you in the 1970s as deindustrialization took your jobs; in the ensuing decades as your families and communities broke apart; during all those decades when high immigration levels made you feel like a stranger in your own land.

But over the last decade you have made yourself seen. Now the question is: Who is actually going to work with you on your problems? Which party is actually going to help you improve your health outcomes or your kids’ educational outcomes? Which party is actually going to help you achieve the American dream? Will Trump’s war on scientific research or any of the other stuff he’s doing actually do anything to help American workers?

If I were a Democratic politician (this role-playing is kind of fun) I’d add that America can’t get itself back on track if the culture is awash in distrust, cynicism, catastrophizing lies and conspiracymongering. No governing majority will ever form if we’re locked in a permanent class war.

I’d try to recognize that no political moment is forever. Right now, the dark passions are ascendant. But after one cultural moment, voters tend to hunger for its opposite, which in this case means leaders who project integrity, unity, honesty and hope.

The smart play, I’d say, is to rebut conspiracymongering, not abet it. When the giant issues like AI and Chinese dominance come crashing down on us, we will look back on the Epstein moment and ask: “What the hell were we thinking?”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times, c.2025.