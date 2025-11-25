Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 16-22

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 16-22. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Luke Fullerton | Glacier Peak football

Wearing a club on his hand that was broken earlier in the season, the senior linebacker intercepted two passes — one of which he returned for a touchdown — in a 38-18 win over Chiawana in a Class 4A state playoff game on Nov. 15. won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15 by claiming 349 (44.69%) of the 781 votes. –

This week’s nominees

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens volleyball

The senior outside hitter dominated in the Vikings’ Class 4A state championship, 3-2 comeback win over Curtis with 44 kills on Nov. 22. The Oregon commit amassed 118 kills and nine aces in 14 sets across four state matches as Lake Stevens completed a perfect season.

Matthew Kowalski | Glacier Peak football

The junior receiver/defensive back had seven receptions for 80 yards in the Grizzlies’ state quarterfinal loss to defending champion Sumner on Nov. 22.

Isaiah Smith | Archbishop Murphy football

The junior running back had 244 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries (34.9 yards per attempt) in a state quarterfinal win over Sehome on Nov. 22.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.