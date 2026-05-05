Mariners notes: Seattle overcomes 4-run deficit to beat Braves Monday

The Mariners won 5-4 against the Atlanta Braves in the opening game of the three-game series. Seattle overcame a 4-0 deficit to rally back and win, marking its second-largest comeback win of the season, trailing only its five-run comeback on April 11, an 8-7 home win over the Astros.

• Luke Raley hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for his sixth home run of the season

• J.P. Crawford hit the go-ahead 2-run home run in the sixth inning, his third home run of the season, marking his second go-ahead home run of the season. He also drew two walks, including a leadoff walk. His 21 leadoff walks since 2023 lead MLB, ahead of Kyle Schwarber (18). His 28 career leadoff walks are most among Mariners, ahead of Ichiro Suzuki (23). It marked his seventh career game with a home run and two-plus walks, having also done so on April 29 at Minnesota. He had not done so prior to that since June 2024.

• Raley and Crawford each homered in the sixth inning, marking the first time the Mariners have hit multiple homers in a single inning this season.

• The Mariners also scored five runs in the sixth inning, tied for the most runs they have scored in a single inning this season.

• The Mariners have hit 16 go-ahead home runs this season, third most in MLB, trailing the New York Yankees (24 HR) and Atlanta (18 HR).

• Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double and has hit safely in all four games in May so far. Has also hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games, batting .377 with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and five walks across the 14-game stretch.

• Randy Arozarena singled in the second inning and also recorded a stolen base in the second inning, his eighth of the season. His eight stolen bases are currently sixth-most in the American League.

• Starter Logan Gilbert threw six innings, allowing four runs (4 ER) on six hits (4 HR) with two walks allowed to four strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches (59 strikes) in his eighth start of the season and sixth home start of the year. He now has 486 career strikeouts at home, surpassing Mike Moore (485) for the fifth-most in Mariners history.

• The Mariners bullpen (Jose A. Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo, Andrés Muñoz) combined for three shutout innings of relief. Ferrer threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit to one strikeout. Across his last eight appearances, he has allowed one earned run to six strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings of work, throwing more than one inning in three of those games.