Mariners notes: Atlanta’s ninth-inning homer sinks Seattle

The Mariners fell 3-2 in game 2 of the three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

George Kirby pitched seven innings with two earned runs, five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches and 59 strikes. Kirby has now recorded seven-plus innings with three-or-fewer earned runs allowed in three starts, tied for the most such games this season in MLB. It was his 66th career quality start with two-for-fewer walks allowed, tied for the third most since 2022 with Kevin Gausman (Toronto). His 66 such starts are tied with Logan Gilbert for the seventh most in Mariners history.

Kirby’s nine grounded into double plays induced this season are tied for the MLB lead along with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

• Josh Naylor singled in his second at-bat of the game to extend his hit streak to five games. It marks his most consecutive games with a hit since his 12-game streak in September of last season (Sept 13-26). He is reaching base at a .381 clip with a double and two RBI during the hitting streak. Naylor stole his fifth and sixth bases of the season and is 25-for-27 in stolen base attempts with Seattle.

• Mitch Garver reached base safely in his fourth consecutive game with a walk. He has walked and scored a run in back-to-back games. Entering the game owned a .375 OBP when starting at catcher. He has recorded a hit in 6-of-11 games and reached base in all 11 when playing at the catcher position this season.

• J.P. Crawford slugged his fourth homer of the season and second in as many games — the 4th time in his career he has recorded homers in back-to-back games. It’s the fourth time this season a Mariners batter has hit homers in consecutive games, joining Cal Raleigh (twice) and Luke Raley. He owns a seven-game hit streak for his longest since his 15-game hit streak last season.

• The Mariners bullpen (José A. Ferrer and Andrés Muñoz) combined for two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on one hit (the go-ahead homer run off Muñoz in the top of the ninth inning), and a walk, while throwing four strikeouts. Ferrer owns a 2.00 ERA (4 ER, 18 IP) with 15 strikeouts. He has only allowed one run in his last nine appearances.