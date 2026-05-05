Prep softball: Kamiak remains unbeaten in league
Published 9:46 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, May 5:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Wesco 4A
Kamiak 4, Cascade 1
EVERETT — The Knights (16-3 overall, 9-0 league) stayed perfect in league play as Gabby Veighey (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) and Synclair Mawudeku (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) combined to allow one run for Kamiak. Kenzie Barrington tripled and scored a run while Katie McBride (run) doubled to bring a run for the victors. Saydee Agmata had the lone run for Cascade (3-17, 1-8).
Arlington 9, Glacier Peak 0
SNOHOMISH — The Eagles (9-10, 4-6) shut out the Grizzlies (6-13, 3-7) and homered twice in a dominant win. Peyton Aanstad pitched all seven innings, striking out 12 while giving up just three hits and two walks. At the plate, Grace Boekenoogen (run, 2 RBI) and Ella Smith (2-for-3, run, RBI) hit the Arlington home runs while Aanstad (2-for-4), Maddie Boardley (1-for-2, RBI) and Ali O’Brien (2-for-4, RBI) all scored twice.
Non-league
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 16, Shorewood 7
SHORELINE — Rose Gallagher (run, 2 RBI) homered, and Maddie Schilperoort (2-for-4, RBI) scored twice for the Stormrays (11-8), who were outpaced by the Eagles at home.
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Marysville Pilchuck 17, Mariner 7
Granite Falls 11, Sultan 1