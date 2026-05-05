Prep girls tennis: Snohomish dominates league tournament

Snohomish’s Morgan Gibson returns the ball in her match against Stanwood’s Ryann Reep on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. Gibson lost the first set 4-6 but rallied back to win 6-2 in the second and 6-0 in the third. The Panthers bested the Spartans 5-2. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep girls tennis roundup for Tuesday, May 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North Tournament

STANWOOD — Snohomish took over day one of the league tournament, as No. 1 seed Mak Dauer made it to the singles final while No. 4 seed Molly Hammer/Lily Masche and No. 3 seed Morgan Gibson/Mak Dauer made the doubles final. Dauer’s singles run set up a final with No. 2 Grace Ross of Stanwood, as Dauer took down Marysville Getchell’s Vanessa Ugniva 6-0, 6-0 and Everett’s Grace Regan-Bone 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Ross beat Monroe’s Ashtyn Wheeler 6-2, 6-2 and survived a 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 battle with Snohomish’s Janelle Childs to clinch a championship berth.

In the doubles bracket, Hammer and Masche took down Tegan Trefry/Alice Buchanan of Everett 6-2, 6-2 and downed No. 1 Addison Bowie/Mylee LaComb of Stanwood 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 to advance. Gibson and Dauer beat Katie Rahmn/Liza Howe of Stanwood 6-1, 6-4 and Emersyn Hartway/Emiko Spengler of Monroe 6-3, 7-5 to set up the Wednesday final.

Wesco 3A/2A South Tournament

EDMONDS — No. 1 Micah Crose of Shorewood and No. 2 Sophie Schmitz of Shorecrest advanced to the singles final, while No. 1 Ava Barias/Adeline Tran of Lynnwood and No. 2 Lauren Kajimura/Mia Halset of Shorecrest secured spots in the doubles championship.

Crose was tested, beating Mountlake Terrace’s Amanda Wangmo 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 and Shorecrest’s Zuma Vining 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in three-set thrillers. Schmitz downed Shorewood’s Jessica Saleska 7-5, 6-3 and Edmonds-Woodway’s Maddy Ashe 6-2, 6-3 on the other side of the bracket.

In the doubles bracket, Barias and Tran beat Shorewood’s Shineun Moon/Sophia Nguyen 6-2, 6-2 and Shorecrest’s Thayer Katahara-Stewart/Sabina Schoeld 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Kajimura and Halset took down Meadowdale’s Eleanor Ly and Leyna Ball 6-2, 6-0 and Shorewood’s Addy Falkin and Lilah Becker 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to set up the final.