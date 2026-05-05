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Prep girls tennis: Snohomish dominates league tournament

Published 10:25 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2026

By Qasim Ali

Snohomish’s Morgan Gibson returns the ball in her match against Stanwood’s Ryann Reep on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. Gibson lost the first set 4-6 but rallied back to win 6-2 in the second and 6-0 in the third. The Panthers bested the Spartans 5-2. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Morgan Gibson returns the ball in her match against Stanwood’s Ryann Reep on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. Gibson lost the first set 4-6 but rallied back to win 6-2 in the second and 6-0 in the third. The Panthers bested the Spartans 5-2. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep girls tennis roundup for Tuesday, May 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North Tournament

STANWOOD — Snohomish took over day one of the league tournament, as No. 1 seed Mak Dauer made it to the singles final while No. 4 seed Molly Hammer/Lily Masche and No. 3 seed Morgan Gibson/Mak Dauer made the doubles final. Dauer’s singles run set up a final with No. 2 Grace Ross of Stanwood, as Dauer took down Marysville Getchell’s Vanessa Ugniva 6-0, 6-0 and Everett’s Grace Regan-Bone 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Ross beat Monroe’s Ashtyn Wheeler 6-2, 6-2 and survived a 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 battle with Snohomish’s Janelle Childs to clinch a championship berth.

In the doubles bracket, Hammer and Masche took down Tegan Trefry/Alice Buchanan of Everett 6-2, 6-2 and downed No. 1 Addison Bowie/Mylee LaComb of Stanwood 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 to advance. Gibson and Dauer beat Katie Rahmn/Liza Howe of Stanwood 6-1, 6-4 and Emersyn Hartway/Emiko Spengler of Monroe 6-3, 7-5 to set up the Wednesday final.

Wesco 3A/2A South Tournament

EDMONDS — No. 1 Micah Crose of Shorewood and No. 2 Sophie Schmitz of Shorecrest advanced to the singles final, while No. 1 Ava Barias/Adeline Tran of Lynnwood and No. 2 Lauren Kajimura/Mia Halset of Shorecrest secured spots in the doubles championship.

Crose was tested, beating Mountlake Terrace’s Amanda Wangmo 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 and Shorecrest’s Zuma Vining 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in three-set thrillers. Schmitz downed Shorewood’s Jessica Saleska 7-5, 6-3 and Edmonds-Woodway’s Maddy Ashe 6-2, 6-3 on the other side of the bracket.

In the doubles bracket, Barias and Tran beat Shorewood’s Shineun Moon/Sophia Nguyen 6-2, 6-2 and Shorecrest’s Thayer Katahara-Stewart/Sabina Schoeld 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Kajimura and Halset took down Meadowdale’s Eleanor Ly and Leyna Ball 6-2, 6-0 and Shorewood’s Addy Falkin and Lilah Becker 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to set up the final.

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