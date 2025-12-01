Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 23-29

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 23-29. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens volleyball

The senior outside hitter dominated in the Vikings’ Class 4A state championship, 3-2 comeback win over Curtis with 44 kills on Nov. 22. The Oregon commit amassed 118 kills and nine aces in 14 sets across four state matches as Lake Stevens completed a perfect season. Eichert won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 16-22 by claiming 539 (48.82%) of the 1,104 votes.

This week’s nominees

Henry Gabalis | Archbishop Murphy football

The senior receiver/defensive back scored three touchdowns on four receptions for 163 yards in the Wildcats’ 59-17 win over Anacortes in the Class 2A state semifinals on Nov. 29.

Will Lynch | Lake Stevens football

The senior lineman alertly picked up a blocked field goal — and while most thought the play was over — ran it 36 yards for a touchdown in a 44-35 win over Graham-Kapowsin in the Class 4A state semifinals on Nov. 29.

Ellalee Wortham | Stanwood girls basketball

The senior guard scored 19 points for half of her team’s total of 38 in a one-point win over Redmond on Nov. 29.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.