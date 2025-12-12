Site Logo

Images from the flooding in Snohomish County.

Published 5:26 pm Friday, December 12, 2025

By Herald Staff

Floodwater from the Snohomish River partially covers a flood water sign along Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
1/13
Floodwater from the Snohomish River partially covers a flood water sign along Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Bob Hammond, an employee at Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta, locks up after checking on the extent of flood damage inside on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Sultan, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
An Arlington restaurant inundated by flood water on Thursday, Dec. 11. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Ken Cradduck and his son Jedi, 10, look at the historic flood level markings at the base of a building along the Snohomish River Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Debris shows the highest level the Snohomish River has reached on a flood level marker located along the base of the Todo Mexico building on First Street on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Bella Reid, right, and her fiancé Hector Rodrigues cover their garage door with tarps and water activated flood bags in preparation for potential flooding on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Zach Day sandbags the entrance to his grandparents residence along Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Sultan, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jesus Luna and his son Diego Luna move their horses to trailers as the evacuate their property on Ebey Island on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Sheryl Farmer stands in front of her home along Second Street as floodwater from the Skykomish River covers the road on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Sultan, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Andrea Gould-Linder carries out her uncles’ cat Diva as she helps her family evacuate their home on Ebey Island on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
The Snohomish River begins to spill over Rivershore Road and into the field to the east on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Annika Major walks Mitch past trailers and trucks at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds emergency stabling after evacuating animals from Ebey Island on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Kecia Lee of AK Equestrian mucks out a stall for one of their horses that they evacuated from their property in Snohomish on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Our photographers have spent this week documenting the flooding in Snohomish County. Please check out their photos from the gallery below.

You Might Like