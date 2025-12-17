Arlington boys improve to 6-0 in league opener

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Arlington 66, Mariner 46

EVERETT — The Eagles (6-0 overall, 1-0 league) opened league play with a well-rounded win over the Marauders (0-4, 0-2). Carson Rowell and Hudson Miller each scored 13 to pace Arlington while Mac Crews (12) and Micah Robinson (11) combined for 23 points. Frankijay Bouah paced Mariner with 13 points.

Lake Stevens 59, Kamiak 57

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (4-3, 1-0) narrowly downed the Knights (2-6, 0-1) to win their first game of the league season. Devin Freeman paced Lake Stevens with 19 points while Daniel Ngezaho scored 15. Aaron Pierre had a game-high 23 points for Kamiak and Max Christiansen added 17.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Meadowdale 59, Shorewood 52

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (5-1, 1-0) won a close battle with the Stormrays (5-2, 1-1), thanks in part to a 17-11 third quarter. Hassan Botley led Meadowdale with 12 points and two steals while Orion Ezeonwuka (11 points, three blocks) and Khalil Motley (10 points) each scored in double digits as well. Marley Miller, meanwhile, sparked the Mavs offense with eight assists. Tyler Marlow scored a game-high 20 points for Shorewood while Thomas Mole added eight assists.

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Shorecrest 67, Lynnwood 44

Edmonds-Woodway 74, Archbishop Murphy 47

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Non-league

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Hoquiam 71, Sultan 55

Lakewood at Stanwood, canceled

Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, canceled

Tulalip Heritage at Lake Washington, canceled

Kingston at King’s, postponed

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at Granite Falls, canceled