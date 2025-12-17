Arlington boys improve to 6-0 in league opener
Published 11:17 pm Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 17:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wesco 4A
Arlington 66, Mariner 46
EVERETT — The Eagles (6-0 overall, 1-0 league) opened league play with a well-rounded win over the Marauders (0-4, 0-2). Carson Rowell and Hudson Miller each scored 13 to pace Arlington while Mac Crews (12) and Micah Robinson (11) combined for 23 points. Frankijay Bouah paced Mariner with 13 points.
Lake Stevens 59, Kamiak 57
LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (4-3, 1-0) narrowly downed the Knights (2-6, 0-1) to win their first game of the league season. Devin Freeman paced Lake Stevens with 19 points while Daniel Ngezaho scored 15. Aaron Pierre had a game-high 23 points for Kamiak and Max Christiansen added 17.
Wesco South 3A/2A
Meadowdale 59, Shorewood 52
LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (5-1, 1-0) won a close battle with the Stormrays (5-2, 1-1), thanks in part to a 17-11 third quarter. Hassan Botley led Meadowdale with 12 points and two steals while Orion Ezeonwuka (11 points, three blocks) and Khalil Motley (10 points) each scored in double digits as well. Marley Miller, meanwhile, sparked the Mavs offense with eight assists. Tyler Marlow scored a game-high 20 points for Shorewood while Thomas Mole added eight assists.
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Shorecrest 67, Lynnwood 44
Edmonds-Woodway 74, Archbishop Murphy 47
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Non-league
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Hoquiam 71, Sultan 55
Lakewood at Stanwood, canceled
Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, canceled
Tulalip Heritage at Lake Washington, canceled
Kingston at King’s, postponed
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GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emerald Sound
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at Granite Falls, canceled