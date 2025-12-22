Few recognize addiction’s link to poverty

Has it ever occurred to your many letter writers why, why is there so much demand for illegal street drugs? Does it ever happen to warm, comfortable, financially secure people? Not very often.

The reason drugs are in demand is because they make you feel good! Imagine you’re out in the cold sleeping under a bridge, wet, and hungry. No place to use a bathroom, no place to dry your gloves. Humans have always used drugs to feel good. Our wealthy stock holders drink fancy alcohol. The pirates used to steal rum and get rowdy so they could pillage the village!

The poor outcast who lost their house and jobs due to corporate greed in one way or another, have to dull the pain any way they can, if only for three hours at a time. Humans will always seek drugs to cope with despair, we always have.

Until our society can be equal and care for the poor, kinda like what our hypocrites say is their example, Jesus said, we will never eliminate the use of drugs for despair and pain. I wonder is it hard to think deeper about our problems and the cause so we can find a solution? Thanks for those that can.

Lawrence East

Everett