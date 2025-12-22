We seem caught between a circus or parallel realities

First, growing up, I and many others looked forward to the arrival of the circus. The traveling Circus would winter in the southern climes. It would be reasonable that Florida would be one of the places.

No longer part of the current venue of entertainment, P.T. Barnum would welcome its resurrection. Behold! It has returned to

Mar-a-Lago and Washington, D.C. Complete with clowns, elephants, caged animals, pretty females preforming at the direction of a ring master extraordinaire! Are you greeting this production? Not me.

Second, scientists and physicists have long questioned the possibility of an alternate parallel reality. Well, we now have proof of its existences. Trump has been alternating between the two. It is one explanation for his belief of his many “Big Beautiful” accomplishments.

His reality and our reality. Look at his record in ours. Honestly! Who can continue to support this? Not me.

Hopefully not you. We deserve better.

Mark Miller

Arlington