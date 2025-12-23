Eco-Nomics column: Roberts remains a leader on climate

It’s getting hard to tell allies from antagonists in politics and climate change efforts. It’s not hard to tell though on both scores, Snohomish County has that ally in Paul Roberts, past Everett city councilman, past President of the Association of Washington Cities and Chief of Staff to past Congressman Norm Dicks (“Eco-Nomics: U.S. has ceded clean energy leadership to China,” Paul Roberts, The Herald, Dec. 13).

Thanks.

Ed Stern, mayor

Poulsbo