Governor’s proposed budget cuts would hit community health centers

While I understand the difficult choices Gov. Bob Ferguson faces in balancing the state budget, I am deeply concerned about proposed changes to the Medicaid pharmacy benefit. These changes would significantly reduce one of the most effective funding mechanisms community health centers rely on to care for vulnerable patients.

Through the federal 340B pharmacy program, Federally Qualified Health Centers can purchase medications at discounted prices. This essential program helps to ensure medications remain affordable for those who need them most.

Community health centers are already preparing to serve growing numbers of uninsured patients as premium subsidies expire, and Medicaid reductions take effect. At Community Health Center of Snohomish County, our integrated pharmacies are essential to providing coordinated care for patients with complex medical conditions and ensuring access to lifesaving medications.

With multiple commercial pharmacy closures across Snohomish County, our pharmacies now fill a critical gap. Redirecting 340B-related funding to the state would jeopardize these safety-net pharmacies while doing little to resolve the budget shortfall. At a time of federal cuts, we need stronger state support, not less, in order to continue providing high-quality, accessible care for all.

Dr. Pam Sheffield, chief medical officer

Community Health Center of Snohomish County

Everett