Photo among 2025’s best photos showed Herald’s bias

Looking at your article about the best photos of 2025 and seeing the main picture proves my pointabout media bias. It shows protesters against our president.

If that is what you think is the best picture, then your TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) has clouded your judgement. It is quite clear that you are pandering to the hate of the left for profit. You have lost journalistic integrity and your so-called reporters are nothing but hacks trying to appeal to hate because that’s the only group of people that read your bile.

Any chances I get to confront you about your bias and agenda-pushing will be loud and protest-like. I will confront you at your office, and at any point I know your so-called reporters are doing a story. All anyone asks for is fair, equal reporting from any journalist. If you can’t do that you should seek employment elsewhere. You probably should anyways because your readership, ratings and credibility are almost gone.

Steve Bollinger

Snohomish