Blind rapper warns against crime

To my community and everyone who has supported my music, I owe you honesty. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on my choices, my actions, and the example I set. I take full responsibility for veering off the path I was meant to walk, not just as an artist, but as a man. I know I disappointed people who believed in me, and for that, I am truly sorry (“Blind rapper from Marysville gets prison for role in drug ring,” The Herald, Aug. 9, 2022).

My music has always reflected parts of my life, including the streets. Those stories were real, but they do not define who I am today or who I’m striving to become. While the music may portray a street lifestyle, I want to be clear: that life is no longer my path. I’ve learned, through hard lessons, that talent and opportunity can be lost when judgment is clouded by ego, shortcuts or survival mode.

I don’t ask for excuses or sympathy. I ask for understanding as I grow, change and recommit myself to doing better. I still believe in music as a way to tell the truth, inspire thought and reach people where they are, but now with purpose and responsibility.

To my fans, especially the younger ones listening: The criminal lifestyle never ends positively. It always costs more than it gives; freedom, family, peace, and time you can never get back. Choose growth. Choose life. Learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to make them yourself.

With respect and accountability,

Mac Wayne, a.k.a Wayne Frisby

Everett