Both parties have strayed from moderation

I was glad to see the Forum column by Dan Hazen in the paper (“What share of blame should left bear for Trump’s reign,” The Herald, Jan. 3). While I have never voted for Trump I also can see why many did support him.

I think a lot of that was a reaction to some of the left wing programs that we’ve all seen in recent years. I am a long-time union member along with many family members so I have voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since LBJ ran. I still mostly vote Democratic but sometimes it is hard to do.

I can remember when Sen. Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson was in and he was good for unions but pretty moderate on most other things. The Republican politicians in our state use to also be pretty moderate so no matter who won they would at least try to represent us. Trump is the first president that I have never heard say that he represents all Americans. Interesting!

Mike Miller

Everett