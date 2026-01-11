Illegal fireworks: Can we just ignore laws at our discretion?

This may come as a surprise to some readers because it wasn’t mentioned in The Herald last month, but it isn’t legal to set off personal “consumer” fireworks in Everett, Lynnwood, Arlington, Marysville, Lake Stevens, anywhere in unincorporated Snohomish County, and numerous other local jurisdictions on New Year’s Eve. Though as usual, many people considered those laws an unenforceable joke, and the explosions in some areas began in the early evening and went on until 2 or 3 a.m.

Since we apparently live in a society where we’re allowed to choose which lifestyle laws we want to obey, my resolution for 2026 is to reevaluate my obedience to the statewide prohibition of psychedelics and hallucinogens like psilocybin fungi and mescaline cacti; and the various state and local ordinances against patronizing prostitution.

Isn’t anarchy great?

Jack Hyland

Arlington