Is Trump’s presidency God’s plan or a bad accident

American comedian and actor John Mulaney once compared the Donald Trump presidency to a horse that has broken loose inside a hospital: “It’s never happened before. No one knows what the horse is gonna do next, least of all the horse. He’s never been in a hospital. He’s as confused as you are.”

It’s a very funny analogy, however legitimately worrying. Trump is the very unstable, vengefully angry and self-centered and self-serving type willing to take the world for a most brutal spin, perhaps even for the sake of him making it into the historical “greatness” books.

Early on Nov. 6, 2024, Trump publicly stated: “Many people have told me that God spared my life [from two assassination attempts] for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.” Then again, Adolf Hitler also escaped assassination attempts made against him, most notably that foiled effort called the July Plot or Operation Valkyrie, and may have also mused that something divine or mystical spared his life.

The institutional “Christians” who still vocally and politically support Trump tend to see him as literally Godsent. Many also perceive Trump’s presidency as divinely intended punishment against liberals. If anything, he’s evidence of a great evil being unleashed onto a largely powerless world. Ergo, if Trump does end up boding well for the world, it will have been accidental.

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock, B.C.