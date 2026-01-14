Marysville Getchell and Snohomish boys wrestling earn wins

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS WRESTLING

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Getchell 45, Everett 29

At Everett H.S.

106—Fisher Houk (E) dec. Julius Ruiz 4-3; 113—Jose Esperidion (E) dec. Allen Canares 13-8; 120—Cameron Grant (E) pinned Zachary Almeda 1:16; 126—Roman Ruiz (M) pinned Gavin Smith 1:02; 132—Kai Osthus (M) dec. Angelo Miyanaga 4-1; 138—Eusevio Bernius (M) won by forfeit; 144—Zachary Donoghue (M) pinned Brian Kitto 1:32; 150—Logan Christy (M) won by forfeit; 157—Aidan Partridge (M) won by forfeit; 165—Josh Strago (E) tech. fall Levi Rooks 21-5; 175—Teygan Thomas (M) pinned Logan Alongi 0:34; 190—Connor Conant (M) won by forfeit; 215—Dominic Huber (E) pinned Kale Sandaker 3:14; 285—Narinder Chana (E) pinned Caleb Johnson 7:19.

Snohomish 57, Monroe 19

At Snohomish H.S.

106—Gavin Hemming (M) tech. fall Logan Rodriguez 17-2; 113—Tanner Herman (S) pinned Trey Mathis 3:27; 120—Michael Carpenter (M) maj. dec. Declan Moore 14-3; 126—Aiden Shipley (M) maj. dec. CJ Steinbaugh 17-3; 132—Vitali Stoyanov (S) pinned Luke Steinbach 0:54; 138—James Gamm (S) won by forfeit; 144—Carson Heberling (S) won by forfeit; 150—Max Morse (S) pinned Owen Eagan-Heffernan 3:12; 157—Kenneth Martin (S) pinned Porter Douglas 3:01; 165—Caleb Erickson (M) pinned Calvin Roberts 1:50; 175—Tate Vale (S) pinned Frenan Aguayo 1:28; 190—Richard Mathews-Doty (S) dec. Nels Ekman 12-8; 215—Owen Anderson (S) won by forfeit; 285—Odin Schwabenbauer (S) pinned Talon Rutledge 2:33.

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Marysville Pilchuck at Stanwood, score not reported

Non-league

South Whidbey 31, Sultan 30

Kamiak, Cascade, Archbishop Murphy at Mariner, scores not reported

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GIRLS WRESTLING

Wesco

Lake Stevens 47, Glacier Peak 32

Lake Stevens 54, Jackson 27

Glacier Peak 54, Arlington 24

Arlington 52, Jackson 30

Marysville Pilchuck 42, Mountlake Terrace 30

Marysville Getchell vs. Meadowdale, score not reported

Meadowdale vs. Mountlake Terrace, score not reported

Non-league

Sultan at South Whidbey, score not reported

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GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Wesco

Cascade 23, Jackson 21

Cascade 14, Monroe 7

Monroe 21, Everett 14

Everett 35, Jackson 28

Northwest

Lynden 28, Lakewood 7