Marysville Getchell and Snohomish boys wrestling earn wins
Published 11:21 pm Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 14:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS WRESTLING
Wesco 3A/2A North
Marysville Getchell 45, Everett 29
At Everett H.S.
106—Fisher Houk (E) dec. Julius Ruiz 4-3; 113—Jose Esperidion (E) dec. Allen Canares 13-8; 120—Cameron Grant (E) pinned Zachary Almeda 1:16; 126—Roman Ruiz (M) pinned Gavin Smith 1:02; 132—Kai Osthus (M) dec. Angelo Miyanaga 4-1; 138—Eusevio Bernius (M) won by forfeit; 144—Zachary Donoghue (M) pinned Brian Kitto 1:32; 150—Logan Christy (M) won by forfeit; 157—Aidan Partridge (M) won by forfeit; 165—Josh Strago (E) tech. fall Levi Rooks 21-5; 175—Teygan Thomas (M) pinned Logan Alongi 0:34; 190—Connor Conant (M) won by forfeit; 215—Dominic Huber (E) pinned Kale Sandaker 3:14; 285—Narinder Chana (E) pinned Caleb Johnson 7:19.
Snohomish 57, Monroe 19
At Snohomish H.S.
106—Gavin Hemming (M) tech. fall Logan Rodriguez 17-2; 113—Tanner Herman (S) pinned Trey Mathis 3:27; 120—Michael Carpenter (M) maj. dec. Declan Moore 14-3; 126—Aiden Shipley (M) maj. dec. CJ Steinbaugh 17-3; 132—Vitali Stoyanov (S) pinned Luke Steinbach 0:54; 138—James Gamm (S) won by forfeit; 144—Carson Heberling (S) won by forfeit; 150—Max Morse (S) pinned Owen Eagan-Heffernan 3:12; 157—Kenneth Martin (S) pinned Porter Douglas 3:01; 165—Caleb Erickson (M) pinned Calvin Roberts 1:50; 175—Tate Vale (S) pinned Frenan Aguayo 1:28; 190—Richard Mathews-Doty (S) dec. Nels Ekman 12-8; 215—Owen Anderson (S) won by forfeit; 285—Odin Schwabenbauer (S) pinned Talon Rutledge 2:33.
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Marysville Pilchuck at Stanwood, score not reported
Non-league
South Whidbey 31, Sultan 30
Kamiak, Cascade, Archbishop Murphy at Mariner, scores not reported
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GIRLS WRESTLING
Wesco
Lake Stevens 47, Glacier Peak 32
Lake Stevens 54, Jackson 27
Glacier Peak 54, Arlington 24
Arlington 52, Jackson 30
Marysville Pilchuck 42, Mountlake Terrace 30
Marysville Getchell vs. Meadowdale, score not reported
Meadowdale vs. Mountlake Terrace, score not reported
Non-league
Sultan at South Whidbey, score not reported
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GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Wesco
Cascade 23, Jackson 21
Cascade 14, Monroe 7
Monroe 21, Everett 14
Everett 35, Jackson 28
Northwest
Lynden 28, Lakewood 7