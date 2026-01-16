Schwab: Or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the Don

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

Readers know I’ve never criticized Donald Trump. I praise him. Always. Never have I mentioned him without placing the word “President” before his name, including now, because, as an American, I’m proud to call him that. This can be confirmed by scrolling through my blog (sidschwab.blogspot.com), where I also publish my columns. If you do, keep these words in mind as your eyes deceive you. Trump is my hero. Nothing could be clearer.

What happened in Minneapolis is also clear, which is why Trump and his patriotic selectees have committed to recounting the facts, daily. The words of our vice president, whose core values are solid as Gibraltar, are as true as mine: “This was an attack on law and order. This was an attack on the American people. The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day.” God bless him for saying it.

Kristi Noem got it right, too. In an act of shocking domestic terrorism, Renee Good accelerated her foreign-made SUV into a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. By definition, any movement from stationary is acceleration. It’s factual. Disingenuously, Ms. Good turned her wheels away from the officers, confirming intent to deceive them. She possibly grazed the one who, as any of us would, then fired three shots into her head. It’s training.

Although none of the available videos have shown it, we can be confident, because both Ms. Noem and Trump have repeatedly so attested, that Renee Good drove right over one officer, sending him to the hospital where, for all we know, he’s still recovering. Video of him walking away, rejoining the others, smiling, is fake. Who can doubt Trump’s assurance that Renee was a professional agitator? “I’m not mad at you” is classic professional agitation. Plus, Trump never lies. There’s plentiful online video of supporters attesting to that when asked.

The true facts surrounding the unprovoked, vicious attack on ICE agents, an attack on you and me, are important enough that Trump and Noem and Vance and Jesse Watters and definitely-not-closeted Sen. Lindsey Graham are obligated to continue repeating them until the significance of what they’re saying is understood by everyone. The idea that we’d learn more from an investigation conducted by Minnesota authorities, who, Trump promises, are dishonest and untrustworthy, than from one done by the FBI under honest, trustworthy Kash Patel, is ludicrous. By handing responsibility to his fully independent Justice Department, Trump isn’t suppressing evidence. He’s seeking it in the best possible way.

Radical left lunatics lie that presidents are bound by laws, some of which, if you can believe it, are 250 years old. Laws that Trump acolyte Matt Walsh rightly called “fake,” (Media Matters: tinyurl.com/fakelaw4u) totally justifying Trump’s response, asked in a New York Times interview if there are limits to his power: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” What real American doesn’t admire that? It’s not “malignant narcissism.” It’s constitutional (New York Times gift article: tinyurl.com/love4usa).

Trump’s consistent morality and remarkable mind are seen in every decade of his life, as a student, a soldier, a businessman and in his prizeworthy peace-seeking. For their selfless sacrifices, he and his family deserve even more than the billions they’re making in the White House from investments (X; tinyurl.com/2saudi4u). There’s none more able to judge a man than the man himself. Like that impossibly arduous cognitive one (Daily Beast: tinyurl.com/2tough4u), Trump passes the test. He is as honest a man as domestic terrorist Renee Good was a domestic terrorist woman.

Here’s another outdated shibboleth: Free speech is essential to democracy. Stephen Miller dragged that lefty falsehood into the light, crafting presidential orders refocusing federal law enforcement away from foreign terrorist threats and onto Americans who hold “anti-fascist ideas,” like “extremism on migration, race and gender” and “hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion and morality.” He added a well-deserved warning: “You will live in exile, because the power of law enforcement under President Trump’s leadership will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power and, if you have broken the law, to take away your freedom” (NewsBreaktinyurl.com/miller4u).

I’m glad those consequences don’t all hinge on breaking the law. Trump, almost certainly having read the orders, signed them. Then, who better to enforce them than our highly trained, respectful, disciplined ICE agents? (tinyurl.com/respect4u); (New Republic: tinyurl.com/iceblind4u).

On notice now are insolent columnists like Michele Goldberg, who wrote in the failing New York Times after justice was brought to ICE-described “fking b*tch” Ms. Good, who, as Fox stars pointed out, was lesbian and used pronouns:

“All of us, citizens and immigrants alike, are being ruled by people who think life is a privilege bestowed by authority, and death is a fair penalty for disobedience.”

Shame on her for publishing that. And shame on anyone who reprints it.

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.