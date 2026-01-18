Why approval of Everett Schools’ bond, levy is so important

As a former Everett School Board director, I understand public school funding is complex and often misunderstood. Public schools are mostly funded through state tax dollars, a small and decreasing amount from the federal government, and local bond and levy dollars. Everett Public Schools is asking voters to approve two measures in February: a bond to be used for larger construction projects and renewal of a levy, which funds additional staff, programs and services. Here are a few facts about school funding to help you make an informed decision:

The school district only collects a set dollar amount, which is stated on your ballot. Unlike some state or city taxes, the dollar amount the district receives does not increase with home values.

Inflation and rising operational costs have hit school districts especially hard. The cost to operate a school has dramatically outstripped school funding.

The state does not pay for many educational items our community knows to be a part of a quality school district. This includes new and renovated school buildings that provide modern educational spaces for programs such as career and technical training, as well as updated technology, safety upgrades and reasonably staffed nurses and counselors.

Local levy dollars make up 15 percent of the district’s overall budget. Losing these dollars would require drastic cuts to sports, clubs and safety staff.

Everett Public Schools has a long history of delivering promised projects on time and on budget. If you attended public schools when you were young, I’m asking you to vote yes to give our students the same opportunities for success.

Caroline Mason

Everett