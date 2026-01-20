Support schools bonds, levies for strong students, communities

Strong schools are essential to Everett’s success so I’m hoping you will vote yes on both Everett Public Schools and Mukilteo School District’s bonds and levies, both which serve Everett students, by Feb. 10.

Public education is one of the smartest investments we can make. Our schools are the foundation of Everett’s future; helping prepare our kids for real life while also supporting our continued economic success.

Employers choose to grow in communities with a strong, educated workforce. Strong schools bring jobs and opportunities for Everett families.

Our schools also play a powerful role in shaping who our young people become. Beyond math and social studies, our students learn critical thinking, teamwork, creativity and how to contribute to the world around them.

The school levy supports learning, which includes teachers, counselors and other services students rely on every day. The bonds support building, replacing or updating aging facilities to modernize more schools and reduce overcrowding. Both measures help our students have safe, supportive learning environments that reflect the quality of education local families expect.

Just like necessary investments in public safety, roads and utilities, investing in schools is essential to keep Everett strong and thriving.

I hope you’ll join me in voting yes on our schools bonds and levies; for Everett’s students, families and future!

Cassie Franklin

Mayor of Everett

Everett Public Schools mom