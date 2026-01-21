Curtis Salgado, Flight Patterns, 9 to 5 and more

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Jan. 23, Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

• March 7, The Devon Allman Project, 7 p.m.

• March 21, Morgan James, 7:30 p.m.

• March 27, The National Dance Company of Ireland, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Laugh Track Live standup comedy, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Karaoke/Open Mic presented by Varsity Rock, Fridays and Saturdays at El Sid, 9-11 p.m.

• Jan. 24, Cloud Cover, Nikki & The Fast Times at El Sid, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Dance Party with Strangelove (The Depeche Mode Experience), DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

• Feb. 28, George Michael Reborn – A Tribute to George Michael, DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Feb. 26, Taylor Dayne, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• Jan. 22, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, One Island Drop, 8-12 p.m.

• Jan. 24, Seattle Houserockers & Powerhouse, 7-11 p.m.

• Jan. 28, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 27, Mr. Canoe, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 30, Shortcutz, 8 p.m. to midnight

• Jan. 31, Ezekiel’s Bones, 7-11 p.m.

The Port Gardner Bay Music Society of Everett: will present its fourth concert of the 40th Anniversary Season on Sunday, Feb. 15. The Choppers Brass Quintet will perform at Everett First Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The concert is presented by the Port Gardner Bay Music Society as part of their 40th Anniversary season. The Quintet is a Seattle-based ensemble known for its eclectic programming and dedication to both historic and contemporary brass and organ repertoire. Admission is by donation at the door. For more information visit http://www.portgardnermusic.com.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

Red Curtain Community Arts Center: 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville. www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

• Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

All aboard for mystery and intrigue! Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, pulls into the station Feb. 6 through March 1 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger lighter. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again.

Tickets are $25 for adult, $22 for senior/student/military, and $12 for child. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Excellence In Fibers is a 10th anniversary exhibition, bringing the best of current international fiber and textiles to a growing global fiber art community. Artists are encouraged to push the boundaries in the areas of installations, sculpture, vessels, wall/floor works, and wearable art. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. As part of The District’s ongoing commitment to supporting arts, culture and community connection in Lynnwood, the exhibition opens Jan. 14 and features more than 45 carefully selected works by 27 regional artists, offering a rich and diverse interpretation of flight through multiple artistic lenses. The exhibition includes a wide range of mediums, including glass mosaic, charcoal, watercolor, pen and ink, stainless steel, photography, wood and more. Together, the works capture moments of lift, migration, transformation and freedom, inviting visitors to experience winged life not only as subject matter, but as movement, rhythm and story.

“The True Butterfly Effect,” a highlight of the exhibition will take place during the Spring Meet the Artists Reception from 6-8 p.m. April 14. During the reception, artist Alexandra Nason will create a live installation of modular aluminum butterflies. Community members will be invited to decorate individual butterfly pieces, which Nason will assemble into an evolving installation throughout the evening, transforming audience participation into a shared work of art.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life will be on view from January 14 through June 22, 2026. The exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

COMEDY

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Jan. 24, Scott Losse and Luke Severeid, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Comedy with Brad Upton, 8 p.m.

Red Curtain Community Arts Center: 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville.

• “The Funny Pages comedy show,” presented by the Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Red Curtain Arts Center. The Funny Pages brings a night of standout standup comedy to the stage, featuring performances by Matt Benoit, Timmy Booth, Kate Carlson Carlsen, Allison Fine, and Lucy Tollefson. This dynamic lineup delivers sharp observations, big laughs, and a wide range of comedic styles. Recommended for ages 18+, The Funny Pages is a lively evening of humor you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop: 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds. For more information visit www.edmondsbookshop.com.

• Kirsten Sundberg Lunstrum will be the featured local author during Art Walk at 6 p.m. Feb. 19. She will discuss her latest book, the story collection “Outer Stars,” which won the 2025 Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction (UNT Press, November 2025). Lunstrum is the author of the acclaimed novel Elita (published by TriQuarterly Press/Northwestern University Press in January, 2025) and three collections of short fiction: What We Do with the Wreckage, which won the 2017 Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction (University of Georgia Press in 2018); Swimming with Strangers (Chronicle Books, 2008); and This Life She’s Chosen (Chronicle Books, 2005). Kirsten’s short fiction has been honored with a PEN/O. Henry Prize, and her stories have appeared widely in journals, among them The Sun, Prairie Schooner, Ploughshares, One Story, and McSweeney’s. She has held fellowships from MacDowell, Sewanee, the Jack Straw Writers Program, and the Willa Cather Foundation. Kirsten is a member of the English Department faculty at Seattle’s Bush School and Whitworth University’s Low Residency MFA.

She will be joined in conversation that evening by Margot Kahn, author of The Unreliable Tree: Poems (Northwestern University Press) and the award-winning biography of champion cowboy “Cody” Bill Smith, Horses That Buck (University of Oklahoma). She is co-editor of the New York Times Editors’ Choice anthology This Is the Place: Women Writing About Home (Seal Press) and the Wanting: Women Writing About Desire (Catapult), a Library Journal Best Book of the Year.

• Calling all kids who love to read! The second “We Love To Read Club” at Edmonds Bookshop will be held 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Special guests will be local authors Kelly Jones and Diana Ma, talking about their middle-grade books and what it is like to be an author. There will be fun hands-on activities and freebies! All middle-grade readers (ages 8-12) along with a grown-up are welcome.