Everett High students’ protest offers lesson in democracy

Three cheers and a tiger to the students at Everett High School. You exercised your rights to protest, demonstrate, and redress grievance as prescribed in The Constitution of The United States of America (“Everett High students walk out to protest ICE activity, The Herald, Jan. 13).

You put forth the effort. You took action. You were heard. I applaud your conviction, commitment and courage. Now keep it up. Defend those who cannot defend themselves. That is strength. You are what Democracy looks like. Now you know how it feels, too.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires participation. I would also like to express my appreciation to the staff at EHS for the hands-on extra curricular class in civic engagement. All of you are an active part of American history. This is not over. Salute! My apologies to the English department for my choppy sentences.

Jim Broadbent

Snohomish