Students deserve quality education, support Everett schools levy, bond

With school bonds and levies on the ballot, it’s a timely reminder that being part of a community comes with both benefits and responsibilities; and supporting our schools is one of our most important duties.

I’m a proud graduate of Everett Public Schools, a third-generation Seagull (go Gulls!), the daughter of an elementary school teacher and a proud supporter of the EPS bond and levy. I’ve seen the impact strong public schools can have, and I’ve also seen how much our educators give; going above and beyond for their students, often spending money out of their own pockets.

Life is expensive; I get it. Every household is weighing tough choices. But there are few places where our shared investment matters more than in our schools.

By supporting the Everett Public Schools bond and levy, we send a strong message that Everett is a community that believes in showing up for one another; and that every student in our district deserves access to a high quality education.

Vote yes by Feb. 10!

Simone Tarver-Warnock

Everett