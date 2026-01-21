Vote for students and the future with Lake Stevens school levy

Two years ago, I chose to move to Lake Stevens because of the community’s strong commitment to education and for the athletics and activities that support students beyond the classroom. The renewal of the Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy is essential to preserving what makes our schools and community strong.

The EP&O Levy funds critical day-to-day operations that state funding does not fully cover. This includes hiring quality educators to support manageable class sizes, providing full-time nurses and mental health counselors, maintaining safety and security, funding the arts and the many clubs our schools offer, and ensuring students continue to have access to all extracurricular opportunities.

Athletics plays a vital role in this work. Strong, well-funded athletic programs build self-confidence in kids, teamwork, discipline, leadership and community pride. To remain competitive at the 4A level, Lake Stevens must continue investing in athletics through levy support. This funding helps provide coaching, supervision, equipment and safe facilities, ensuring opportunities remain available for all students, not just a select few.

It is critical to note that this levy is not a tax increase, but a renewal of the current rate residents already pay.

Voting yes on the EP&O Levy is a vote for our students, our programs, and the future of Lake Stevens.

Jim West

Lake Stevens