Vote for Lake Stevens’, other school districts’ levy requests

Between now and Tuesday, Feb. 10, residents across the county will have the chance to invest in a meaningful and necessary way: school levy elections are occurring in many school districts.

I’ll highlight Lake Stevens because it’s close to my heart, but I encourage all readership to vote Yes on their local school elections, regardless of their jurisdiction.

Lake Stevens School District is asking to renew its current levies in a way that actually reduces tax rate for its citizens. The funds provided by these levies will help the district maintain a level of excellence for the sake of students. The brutal fact is that these funds are not bonus dollars, but a necessary gap-filler from what the state provides and what our local needs are.

Public education provides daily, no-matter-what care to each student and is worth every penny of investment.

Say yes for kids before Feb. 10!

Ryan Henderson

Snohomish