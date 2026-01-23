Why won’t Republicans stand up to Trump?

Recently:

Donald Trump claimed the title of “Acting President of Venezuela.”

The White House said the Smithsonian Institution must submit materials about current and upcoming exhibitions and events for a review to determine whether they express “improper ideology.”

Trump said that civil rights led to white people being very badly treated.

Trump threatened the people of Minnesota with the following message: “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

These are facts, not opinion. These are actions and words far outside the norms of a stable democracy, let alone the tenets of our Bill of Rights and Constitution; and they are frightening.

Yet the very people who could intervene, who have power, who could act to reassure the American people that constitutional and civil rights are paramount, that the rule of law does govern our country, that in fact Congress is on the job — i.e., Republican leaders, elected and otherwise — are nearly all silent and acquiescent. When they should be standing up for the country and acting against the excesses of the administration, they are, instead, sitting it out.

And so what kind of credibility does the Republican party have any longer?

I do respect political party policy differences and the value of different voices in how we choose our leaders. But when leaders won’t do what they can — and should — do to defend our country’s values and laws, then they’ve lost any claim to legitimate leadership.

Kim Drury

Langley