How can The Herald call itself a daily?

I see from the front page of your newspaper, it says: The Daily Herald. Given that you don’t publish on Sunday or Monday, perhaps you should change your masthead to say: The 5-Days-A-Week Herald

Matt Hartman

Granite Falls

Editor’s note: While The Herald does not distribute a print publication on Sunday or Monday, it does publish news each day — more often as news breaks — on its website: HeraldNet.com. On Mondays a print facsimile also is available through the website.