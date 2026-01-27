How can The Herald call itself a daily?
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, January 27, 2026
I see from the front page of your newspaper, it says: The Daily Herald. Given that you don’t publish on Sunday or Monday, perhaps you should change your masthead to say: The 5-Days-A-Week Herald
Matt Hartman
Granite Falls
Editor’s note: While The Herald does not distribute a print publication on Sunday or Monday, it does publish news each day — more often as news breaks — on its website: HeraldNet.com. On Mondays a print facsimile also is available through the website.