Lake Stevens school levies provide what state doesn’t

As a community member who cares deeply about our local schools, I am writing in support of the upcoming Lake Stevens School District levies.

Washington State’s funding model does not fully cover the staffing and resources needed to meet the real needs of today’s students. The Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy helps bridge that gap by funding staff above the state allocation. Among other things, these additional staff members help lower class sizes, provide targeted reading and academic support for students who are behind grade level, and ensure that every school has a full-time nurse to keep students safe and healthy. The EP&O levy also supports extracurricular activities such as clubs and athletics, programs that are essential to student engagement and well-being, yet receive no funding from the state.

The technology levy is equally important. It allows the district to update student and staff devices, maintain reliable technology infrastructure, and ensure classrooms have the tools needed for effective teaching and learning in today’s digital world.

It is important for voters to know that these levies do not create new taxes. They are simply replacing existing levies that are expiring, allowing the district to continue providing the programs and services our students rely on.

Strong schools strengthen our entire community. I encourage fellow voters to support these levies and invest in the success, safety, and future of our students.

Malissa Weatherbie

Bothell