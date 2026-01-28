How well trained are federal agents?

I am deeply concerned at what is happening in Minneapolis. That could be Any Town, USA.

Also, I would like to know how these federal agents are recruited. Are there intensive background checks and training. I heard they have about eight weeks, whereas police officers have several months of intensive training and therefore are highly responsible.

My feeling is the ICE agents are given a mask and a weapon and can shoot anyone that gets in their way.

What is happening to my adopted country?

Valerie Clement

Everett