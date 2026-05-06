Man shot in Everett road rage incident, police say

EVERETT — A man was shot during a suspected road rage incident in Everett on Tuesday night.

Police responded around 11 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 108th Street and 13th Avenue, not far from Highway 99, according to a post on the Everett Police Department’s social media.

Officers said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Everett Fire.

Police said the suspect is believed to have driven away from the area and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com