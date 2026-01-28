Portrayal of federal agents as Nazis offensive

Two things were contrasted in the Everett Herald recently. One was Homeland Security investigations and Border Patrol agents “reportedly” dismantled a drug and firearms trafficking ring of people from Mexico, resulting in the seizure of weapons and narcotics in Marysville (“Federal agents say they’ve dismantled drug ring in Marysville,” The Herald, Jan. 23). Yet they are portrayed in many editorial cartoons in the same Everett Herald as being Nazis and Gestapo. Complete with a Nazi generals marching along with their Gestapo units.

So, the border patrol is keeping us safe from these criminals in Marysville, yet in the same paper we get this depiction of border patrol as Nazis? I wonder if they think they are Nazis? These hard-working men simply because they are doing this?

To compare border patrol or ICE agents as Nazis is ludicrous and offensive. You might agree or disagree with what ICE is doing or not as a general policy, but to portray all of them as Nazis, fascists, etc., is just wrong and offensive. I simply do not understand why arresting illegal drug cartel members and deporting them is somehow anti-American and fascist. Yes, this country was helped by immigrants, but not drug cartel immigrants. They act as if they are the same thing.

Brian Gillow

Everett