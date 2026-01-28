Shootings by federal agents must end

This must end! No more innocent lives taken at the will of ill-trained, trigger-happy Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents who answer ads promising a $50,000 signing bonus to join what should be an honorable organization meant to keep our borders safe. Thugs wearing masks to hide their identities see a legal way to play a game of shoot-to-kill all in the name of law and order.

On Jan. 7 it was mother of three, Renee Good; On Jan. 24 it was veterans’ hospital ICU nurse Alex Pretti who had a license to carry a firearm, but whose gun was holstered. Gun rights advocates should be defending this man’s right to legally carry, while those of us who believe in the right to assemble in peaceful protest are horrified at his tragic murder.

On Jan. 6, 2021 Donald Trump told his supporters that unless they fought like hell, they wouldn’t have a country anymore. Ironically and sadly, that’s exactly what is happening. America is no longer America. Minneapolis looks like Nazi Germany with ICE agents in the place of Gestapo. I call on our lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans of conscience, to end this ruthless killing of innocent citizens!

Sherry Haigh

Everett